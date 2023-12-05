Rexmere Village affordable housing community launches ‘Homes 4 Heroes’ to provide home ownership opportunities for local cops

Rexmere Village, an affordable housing development in Davie, is launching its Homes 4 Heroes program to provide added financial incentives for certain first responders.

The program applies to nearly 200 members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 100, based in the town of Davie.

The program offers members of the local FOP 10% off the cost of a home, 20% off required down payments, a big screen TV and it waives closing costs, a savings of approximately $1,700.

“Men and women ensuring our safety and well-being deserve the opportunity to live the American Dream and put down roots with the neighbors and communities they serve,” Rexmere Village owner Bonnie Dale said. “We are proud to provide high-quality homes with numerous amenities that are within the financial reach for many of these professionals and working families.”

FOP Lodge 100 President David Haines said finding affordable housing within the community his members serve is one of their biggest challenges.

“Rexmere Village has been a wonderful community in Davie for decades. We are excited that our members have an opportunity to build a home in Davie for themselves and their families alongside the men and women they serve,” Hines said.

The idea behind the program is to provide first responders access to affordable home ownership in the community they serve, and mitigate the need for officers to live in other neighboring towns where they are forced to commute.

In a separate program, Rexmere Village in July announced that, in response to legislation recognizing manufactured housing as part of the state’s affordable housing strategy, it was adding up to 75 single family homes to its development.

The original Rexmere Village has been providing a housing community with amenities such as playgrounds, a lake with a fishing dock, an oversized pool complex and clubhouse, fitness facilities, and a library for more than 50 years.

Just 32% of homes sold in Broward County in the fourth quarter of last year were considered affordable. That’s a drop from three years ago when 60% of homes met that threshold, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“Hand-crafted, precision-built, energy efficient manufactured homes provide the amenities, quality and safety that families deserve,” Dale said. “Rexmere Village provides an example of the critical role of high-quality, attractive, workforce housing to ensure the safety and economic vitality of communities throughout Florida.”