Take a look: USF releases first renderings of new stadium, new $6M gift

The University of South Florida (USF) is giving a first look at its proposed new stadium, with renderings along with new details about the plan and a new $6 million gift for the project.

“Since we first announced plans to build an on-campus stadium at the University of South Florida, it has become the topic I hear about most often from our passionate supporters. There is a genuine excitement within our community,” USF President Rhea Law said.

“We’re thrilled to offer the first images of the stadium that will activate our campus in ways we never have before and will make a positive impact on our university for generations to come.”

The renderings show a state-of-the-art open-air stadium with 360-degree seating, as well as an adjacent athletics facility and practice fields.

In addition to the conceptual renderings released Tuesday, which the school said will evolve as the design process continues, USF also provided new details about the stadium plan.

It will include an east-west build to help maximize shade. The west end of the stadium will be for student seating with design featuring the USF Bull horns and amenities specific to the student experience.

An open concourse will surround the majority of the stadium, providing views of the field even as fans head to concession areas or restrooms.

The plan also includes a large space for tailgating on the north side of the stadium. Inside, there will be a variety of premium seating options, including suites, boxes and club areas.

The entire design concept so far includes feedback gathered through listening sessions with stakeholder groups, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the community.

“The design elements and amenities unveiled today all reflect our goal to build a stadium that provides the best possible experience for our students, alumni and entire fanbase. We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their valuable input, which is reflected in our initial renderings and will continue to be seen as we roll out more details in the future,” Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said.

Also included in new renderings is an entry arch to “Champions Way,” named for USF Federal Credit Union, which provided a $6 million gift to secure naming rights to the stadium’s main entrance. The walkway will serve as home to the Bulls Stampede pregame walk, which players use to get from buses to the stadium.

The $6 million gift brings the total amount raised for the project to date to $43 million, just $7 million shy of the school’s $50 million goal.

“Our university will proudly feature one of the nation’s most beautiful and community-centered stadium entranceways,” said USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman. “We are grateful to USF Federal Credit Union CEO and President Rick Skaggs and his team for their incredibly generous and longstanding support of Bulls Nation.”

The USF Board of Trustees, also on Tuesday, confirmed the stadium is set to open in fall of 2027, a timeline that factors global supply chain issues and includes flexibility to be completed early enough to ensure smooth stadium operations for amenities such as food service, ticketing and security.

The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence, an operations facility planned to be adjacent to the stadium, is slated to open by August of 2026 and will serve as a daily home to the football team and women’s lacrosse.

“A project of this magnitude is such an important part of USF’s future and must be done the right way,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. “The updates we are announcing today show that we are making tremendous progress to deliver on our commitment to build a world-class facility that our community can be proud of and is set up for long-term success.”

More detailed renderings of the stadium plan are expected in the Spring of 2024, with a groundbreaking ceremony expected in the Fall of 2024.