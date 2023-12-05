December 5, 2023
Gov. DeSantis unveils $114B budget proposal

Christine Jordan SextonDecember 5, 20233min1

Ron DeSantis image via Governor's Office
'We are living within our means, we are reducing the size of government.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state legislators in the coming year to embrace a $114.4 billion recommended budget that boosts teacher pay, sets aside more money for Everglades restoration and also calls for a one-time cut in taxes and fees paid by residential homeowners on their insurance policies.

DeSantis announced his budget recommendations for the 2024-25 fiscal year during a nearly one-hour event held in Marco Island. The Governor squeezed in his budget rollout between campaign events in New Hampshire on Monday and the next Republican presidential debate scheduled in Alabama on Wednesday.

The overall budget would be smaller than the current year’s budget, a feat accomplished by trimming back on new construction projects, not spending as much on one-time items, and forgoing an across-the-board pay increase for state workers. State workers, however, will not see an increase in health insurance premiums despite a projected deficit in the account that pays for their benefits.

DeSantis stressed many familiar budget priorities, but he also made sure to point out that he’s calling for eliminating more than 1,000 state jobs — although many are presumed vacant — while also cutting the overall size.

“We are living within our means, we are reducing the size of government,” DeSantis said.

Florida once again is projected to have a sizable budget surplus. DeSantis proposes leaving billions unspent for another year, although he wants another $1 billion for a special trust fund that has been used to pay for expenses related to immigration enforcement actions in the Florida Keys and on sending Florida law enforcement to the Texas border.

DeSantis also wants another $57 million for the recently created Florida State Guard, some of which would be used for more boats and vehicles.

The Governor also proposed more than $1 billion in tax cuts, including more than $475 million from several tax holidays — including two back-to-school tax holidays and a “Freedom Summer” tax holiday.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

One comment

  • Richard C Russell

    December 5, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    I hope there is lots of wiggle room in the budget to absorb any shortfalls in 2024 income to the state, considering what Joe whatshisface is doing to our country.

    Reply

