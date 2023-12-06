December 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paul Renner teases new energy policy at Capital City Tiger Bay Club
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/7/23-House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, strikes the gavel to start session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonDecember 5, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

The fourth GOP debate will be a key moment for the young NewsNation cable network

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Mike Redondo wins Special Election for HD 118, keeps seat in GOP hands

HeadlinesUniversities

Paul Renner, a UF grad, sides with FSU in playoff snub squabble

FLAPOL110723CH025
Hydrogen and nuclear power could be part of the proposal.

House Speaker Paul Renner continues to tease an energy bill for the 2024 Session, telling reporters that the House is continuing to work through a fine-tuned proposal.

“It’s not 20 things. It’s really some very basic things,” Renner said, adding he is looking to ensure “we are energy independent as much as we can be.”

The Speaker said his goal is to ensure that the state has a reliable energy grid to guarantee that businesses and people aren’t left without adequate power. He wants the energy to be quickly produced, domestically sourced and affordable.

“Unfortunately, that works at cross purposes with the uber-aggressive timeline that climate activists have put us on where they want us to go tomorrow,” he said. ” And if I had a magic wand, and I could say all energy is clean energy and we will never use fossil fuels again, and we could do that tomorrow at no cost, I would do it. Everybody should want a clean future. But that’s not realistic.”

Hydrogen power and nuclear power could be part of Renner’s proposal. But Renner said nuclear power continues to live under the shadow of Three Mile Island, the Pennsylvania site of a nuclear power accident that resulted in radioactive gases and radioactive iodine into the environment.

“Do we need to revisit nuclear, which is being done in France, with no downside, no problems? But people are still living under, you know, Three Mile Island from the time when I was a kid,” Renner said.

“We just need to come to a place where we can deliver energy that is truly safe, is inexpensive, and delivers us a reliable grid. And right now, what I see happening nationally, is an effort that is at cross purposes, driving one agenda that’s going to put more and more demand on the grid, while at the same time demanding are the things that we’ll need to accommodate that cannot happen.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden tells donors: 'If Trump wasn't running I'm not sure I'd be running. We cannot let him win'

nextBill requiring competitive concert ticket sales in Florida stalls at entry gate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories