‘Sewage garlic’ turns Rick Scott’s stomach

Florida’s Junior Senator is calling attention to an unappetizing food import, demanding answers from the White House over “severe public health concern over the quality and safety of garlic grown in foreign countries — most notably, garlic grown in Communist China.”

Rick Scott is railing against so-called “sewage garlic,” a poopy pejorative used because in China, the product is “being grown in human sewage, then bleached and harvested in abhorrent conditions often with slave labor.”

In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Scott invoked 1962’s Trade Expansion Act to claim that the gross garlic could be impinging on America’s national security, and that as an “interested party,” he has standing to compel the Commerce Department to probe the fecal foodstuff.

“I write to request such an investigation into imports from Communist China of all grades of garlic, whole or separated into constituent cloves, whether or not peeled, chilled, fresh, frozen, provisionally preserved or packed in water or other neutral substance, and the threat they pose to U.S. national security. Food safety and security is an existential emergency that poses grave threats to our national security, public health, and economic prosperity,” Scott writes.

The Senator flavors his letter to Raimondo with aspersions on China’s questionable farming practice, which “include such offenses as fertilizing garlic with human feces and forms of sewage, growing garlic in sewage, bleaching garlic to make it appear whiter and cleaner to the eye after its growth in unsanitary conditions, and stripping the root end from garlic before it enters U.S. markets as to make it appear more appealing and also to comply with U.S. laws regarding prevention of soil-borne diseases and contaminants.”

The Senator will introduce the SEWAGE GARLIC Imports Act and the SEWAGE GARLIC Imports Tariff Act soon, intended to address the problem from the legislative side.