FIU wine studies program to be named after Carlos Duart, Tina Vidal-Duart

Florida International University (FIU) is naming its wine studies program after high-profile alumni Carlos Duart and Tina Vidal-Duart.

The couple’s gift will help establish the Vidal-Duart Wine Studies program at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

“The gift will help expand the faculty and curriculum, preparing graduates for professions across all sectors of the wine industry, from the business of wine, to distribution/sales, to technology and ownership,” read a release from FIU.

“It also will create additional experiential learning opportunities to encourage more students to consider a career in the wine industry, while strengthening and expanding industry partnerships.”

Carlos Duart is President of CDR Maguire and CFO for CDR Health. Tina Vidal-Duart serves as CEO for CDR Health and is the Executive Vice President of CDR Maguire.

“Carlos and I are incredibly honored and excited to be the first Hispanics in the country to name a wine program. As we continue to commit ourselves philanthropically, the lack of Hispanic presence in donorship is evident, especially in a predominantly Hispanic community like South Florida,” said Tina Vidal-Duart.

“Not only is it important to continue to elevate our programmatic offering at the University and provide opportunities for students in the tourism and service industry since it represents one of the top five industries in the State of Florida, it is equally as important to provide opportunities for minorities to contribute in a meaningful way and build their family legacy as many families have done before us.”

Both Carlos Duart and Tina Vidal-Duart earned two degrees from FIU and continue to be actively involved with the university. Duart serves as Vice Chair of FIU’s Board of Trustees. Vidal-Duart sits on the FIU Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are grateful to the Vidal-Duart family for their generous support of this important program at FIU, which goes beyond our campus, to the sands of Miami Beach and the world-famous South Beach Wine & Food Festival,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “Tina and Carlos are shining examples of alumni giving back and contributing to the success of FIU students and the community.”

The Chaplin School has offered beverage management and spirits management degrees since the 1990s. Now, Carlos Duart and Tina Vidal-Duart are hoping to take the program to another level.

“We are honored to have the Vidal-Duart family join our commitment to educate future leaders of the hospitality industry, who will impact our community here and around the globe,” said Michael Cheng, Dean of the Chaplin School. “We are already seeing their generosity effect change.”