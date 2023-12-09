December 9, 2023
Donald Trump drags Ron DeSantis for ‘walking on eggs’ on ‘high heels’ during GOP debate

A.G. GancarskiDecember 9, 2023

230204182904-trump-desantis-republican-primary-split
The former President weighed in on Wednesday's GOP candidate showdown.

Former President Donald Trump is finally offering a review of Wednesday’s Republican Presidential debate.

And his comments about Ron DeSantis are particularly unsparing.

“I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs,” Trump posted Saturday to Truth Social.

The former President went on to claim that DeSantis’ “weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good – He’s walking on eggs!”

Whether the phrasing makes sense or not is a matter of interpretation, but what’s clear is Trump wasn’t a fan.

He also had unsparing comments about “Sloppy Chris Christie.”

“He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a ‘sick puppy.”’

Trump said Nikki Haley “looked different & lost,” but still finished in “second place.”

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy “WINS because he thinks l’m great.”

Trump has yet to participate in any of the Republican presidential debates thus far, and while he doesn’t seem to want to take the stage, that doesn’t mean he won’t stage hot takes, clearly.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

