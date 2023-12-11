Polls: Ron DeSantis way behind Donald Trump in Michigan, Georgia

New CNN polling of the Republican presidential race shows that in Michigan and Georgia, Ron DeSantis is below 20% support, while former President Donald Trump is at or above 55%.

In Michigan, DeSantis has 15% support, 43 points behind Trump and just 2 points ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

In the Peach State, Haley and DeSantis each have 17% support, with Trump at 55%.

Across demographics in both states, DeSantis’ performance is remarkably consistent, with the Governor under 20% with every cohort.

In hypothetical head-to-head contests, Trump drubs DeSantis.

In Michigan, the former President trounces the Florida Governor, 66% to 32%.

In Georgia, the spread is a bit smaller. DeSantis manages 37% support, 24 points behind Trump.

These polls are arguably friendlier to DeSantis than previous surveys in these states.

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey of 430 likely Michigan voters, which was conducted on Sept. 9-10, shows Trump with 63% support, far ahead of second place Ron DeSantis’ 13%. A July Mitchell-MIRS Poll of Michigan showed the same level of support.

Ironically, Michigan Republicans plan to allocate roughly 70% of the state’s 55 delegates in caucus meetings rather than the Primary, so polls may not matter that much in the end.

Turning to Georgia, the new polling tells a familiar story also. Surveys from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs each showed roughly a 40-point gap between DeSantis and Trump.

DeSantis has courted the support of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is no fan of the former President. But there is no indication an endorsement is coming.

Georgia’s 59 delegates will be determined by Primary polling on a winner-takes-all basis in March, raising questions as to whether DeSantis (or Haley) will gain from an event held in a neighboring state to the one they call home.