December 17, 2023
Stumped on gift giving this season? Try a Florida-grown plant
Image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsDecember 17, 2023

Red poinsettia Christmas background. Flowers Christmas star clos
Flowering bulbs for mom. A tree for dad. Carnivorous plants for kids. Look no further.

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) is offering a list of Florida friendly horticulture gifts this holiday season, including Florida-grown flowers, plants, and trees.

“Consider a gift this season that brings life and joy into your family and friends’ lives,” FNGLA CEO Tal Coley said.

“Here in Florida, we grow, produce and sell a wide variety of flowers, plants and trees which make great gifts. With proper care, they can last well into the new year — and some for years to come. Plus, when you choose to purchase from Florida nurseries, you’re supporting an industry that’s critical to our state’s economy and provides good-paying jobs for Florida families.”

The association includes a recommendation for each family member on the nice list this year.

For moms, FNGLA suggests Amaryllis, a bulb that is one of Florida’s top exports. The bulbs are available in a variety of colors, including red, pink and white, and bloom year after year.

FNGLA is suggesting something a little sturdier for dad — a tree. Any tree would be a great addition to Florida lawns, the association notes, and they are an investment that provides shade from the hot Florida sun and air-purifying oxygen.

Looking for something for your spouse? FNGLA suggests a rose bush.

And for those planning to attend a holiday gathering this season, perhaps consider a magnolia for the host. The trees — and their flowers — are native to Florida and are a symbol of nobility and purity.

Poinsettias are also a recommended gift for friends and acquaintances. It’s no secret that the bright red flowers with abundant green leaves are as iconic to Christmas as Santa himself.

And don’t forget about the kids. They might not be too keen on most plants, but the FNGLA suggests a Venus Flytrap for a fun experiment for the little ones in your life. Kids can watch as an insect lands or crawls near the carnivorous plant as it snaps its leaves shut to catch its prey.

Florida’s nursery and landscape industry generates more than $31 billion in economic impact to Florida each year and supports more than 266,000 jobs for Florida families.

Staff Reports

