Jeff Roe’s exit from pro-Ron DeSantis presidential super PAC latest in a slew of departures

The main strategist for the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leading super PAC resigned Saturday night adding to the slew of exits from the organization.

The departure of Jeff Roe, considered a top Republican operative and mastermind of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 victory, rippled through social media Saturday night. It comes 29 days before the Iowa Caucus, considered pivotal to the Governor’s continued viability as a presidential candidate.

Former President Donald J. Trump celebrated the departure from his rival’s camp on Truth Social: “Jeff Roe is out — GAME OVER for DeSanctimonious.”

Roe’s resignation, first breaking in the Washington Post, was said to be related to comments published in the Post earlier Saturday from Scott Wagner, a DeSantis loyalist who serves as vice Chair of the South Florida Water Management District Board. He had been named Never Back Down’s interim CEO and board Chairman upon several high-profile exits two weeks ago.

Wagner told the Post that the three firings at Never Back Down — a chief executive and two others top officials who worked under Roe — were related to “mismanagement and conduct issues” and unauthorized leaks. The Post reported that a lawyer for those employees contacted Mr. Wagner, who then revised his statement to add hedges to those accusations.

Roe acted swiftly.

“I can’t believe it ended this way,” Roe posted on X late Saturday about four hours after the Post’s story was published, attached to another statement that he hoped DeSantis would be the 47th President. “I am proud to have worked alongside these men and women at NBD 24/7 the past nine months to save the country. Good luck in the next 28 days and a wake up. I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you.”

Roe’s departure leaves the future of the super PAC unclear, according to New York Times reporting. Roe’s allies hold many of the most important positions in the group, and his company, Axiom, has helped staff early state efforts for the super PAC. Whether they all remain in place is unclear, the newspaper reported.

Efforts to reach the DeSantis campaign and Wagner Sunday were not immediately successful.

The unique nature of Never Back Down, which has raised $130 million for DeSantis since July, was noted in the New York Times’ article on Roe’s firing, which called the super PAC “something of a Frankenstein’s monster in its composition.” It has come under some criticism as violating rules that govern the level of coordination allowed between a candidate and its PACs.

The turmoil at the super PAC has accelerated as it’s become increasingly clear that DeSantis has been unable to rise in the polls despite his efforts and expense.

Kristin Davison stayed on for less than two weeks leading Never Back Down, departing Dec. 2 after filling in the role that former Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski left Nov. 22.

Also leaving earlier this month were communications director Erin Perrine and director of operations Matt Palmisano, according to Associated Press reporting. They followed the Nov. 27 exit of Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General, who had been the Never Back Down Chairman.

Roe, also a veteran of Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign, joined Never Back Down in March, when DeSantis’ early strength in the polls started slipping.

Roe Saturday night quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in his statement posted on X about the ultimate measure of a man comes in times of challenge and controversy.

“I cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today,” the statement said. “They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis.”

Roe, in his post, wished DeSantis, his wife and the entire team the best through the rest of the campaign.