Gunster boosts its real property practice with father/son hire

Gunster, one of the state’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, has added Steve Kussner and Glen Kussner to its real property practice in its Tampa office.

The elder Kussner, Steve, is joining as a shareholder. His son, Glen, is joining as an associate. They’ll be joined by paralegal Sherry Rossburg.

Steve Kussner is a veteran real estate advisor with more than four decades of experience in closing complex transactions and portfolio deals in 40 states. Throughout his extensive career he has worked with a diverse clientele, including national homebuilders, developers, investors, commercial landlords and tenants, public and private companies, insurance companies and more.

He’s worked on deals involving regional malls, shopping centers, apartments, data centers, hospitals, offices and subdivisions. His experience includes large-scale acquisitions, dispositions, financings and representation for institutional lenders and borrowers in conventional and securitized loans.

Glen Kussner is a real estate lawyer who has served a variety of clients, including national homebuilders, investment firms, individual investors, health care companies and more. He specializes in the acquisition and disposition of shopping centers, multifamily apartment buildings and extensive land tracts earmarked for residential development.

He also provides comprehensive guidance to landlords and tenants involved in leasing agreements for shopping center space, restaurants and medical offices, and on matters related to the leasing, management and operation of multifamily apartments.

“Stephen and Glen embody the collaborative spirit and expertise that define Gunster’s legacy in real estate law,” Gunster CEO and Managing Shareholder Bill Perry said.

“Since 1925, our firm has been committed to navigating Florida’s dynamic real estate market with excellence, and their anticipated contributions align well with our commitment to providing insightful legal counsel on the state’s most complex real estate issues.

Steve Kussner has been recognized twice since 2004 as one of Florida Trend’s “Legal Elite” and has been consistently ranked one of the Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law.

Glen Kussner received the Dean’s Achievement Award in 2017 for outstanding performance in real estate transactions while a student at the University of Texas School of Law, where he earned his law degree. Steve Kussner earned his law degree from the University of Florida.

Gunster provides full-service legal counsel to organizations and individuals from its 13 offices statewide. Since its inception in 1925, Gunster has expanded, diversified and evolved. Today, it employs more than 280 lawyers and consultants and another nearly 300 support staff. The firm is ranked on National Law Journal’s list of the 500 largest firms and has been recognized by Law360 as one of the top 100 diverse law firms.