Whitney Fox announces Tampa Bay elected officials backing her CD 13 run

Democratic congressional candidate Whitney Fox has announced a half dozen new endorsements.

A number of Tampa Bay leaders are formally backing Fox’s challenge to U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican. New supporters for Fox include Pinellas County Commissioner René Flowers, Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow, St. Petersburg City Council members Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz, Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith and former state Rep. Adam Hattersley.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received from such dedicated public servants,” said Fox, who announced her candidacy for Florida’s 13th Congressional district in October.

“It shows that the momentum is on our side and people are excited for a change. Together, we will work to lower costs, empower our communities and protect a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. We will ensure that Floridians have a voice in Congress that represents the people and one that focuses on the issues that matter most.”

Hattersley, the 2022 Democratic nominee for Chief Financial Officer and a former Congressional candidate, praised Fox.

“As a former Navy Officer, I understand the sacrifices our brave service members make for our country every day,” Hattersley said.

“Veterans, and Pinellas, deserve a Representative like Whitney Fox who will follow through on her promises and take action to protect those who protected us. I endorse Whitney Fox for Congress and her priorities to improve healthcare, reduce homelessness, and provide greater mental health resources for our veterans.”

Many supporters discussed Fox’s previous work as communications and marketing director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

“I have worked closely with Whitney over the years and I trust her to attack the affordability crisis and lack of attainable housing that is holding back working families across our community,” Flowers said. “Whitney will fight to grow the middle class and for greater economic opportunity — especially for our underserved communities.”

The support of Pinellas officials could be critical, as district boundaries put in place in 2022 contain the seat entirely on the peninsula. Fox’s work on transportation issues in the region connected her with some of the sitting officials.

“Whitney and I became friends while working on improving transportation solutions for Pinellas County,” Figgs-Sanders said. “Much like the transportation projects we advocated for, Whitney will be the change maker we need in Congress to help foster a better economic future for Pinellas.”

Gow also cited Fox’s transit work.

“I have watched Whitney Fox advocate tirelessly for everyday people during my time on the PSTA Board,” he said. “She understands that access to quality transportation can be a springboard to economic opportunity. She will be a strong supporter of the hardworking people in our country and I am proud to endorse her as a friend and candidate.”

Hanewicz also cited economic issues as a motivator.

“As mothers, Whitney Fox and I understand the need to invest in parental leave, child care and education for our nation’s families,” Hanewicz said. “I endorse Whitney Fox for Congress because Pinellas families are struggling and desperately need someone with her passion to fight for them. I know Whitney will work tirelessly on bipartisan solutions on behalf of Pinellas families.”

Smith said Fox has support in the business community as well.

“Whitney Fox shares my belief that small businesses are the bedrock of our local community and the economy,” he said.

“We need leaders like Whitney in Congress who will not only provide incentives for those small businesses but will invest in the community infrastructure that makes those businesses possible. I endorse Whitney Fox because I am confident she will stay focused on the real issues that affect the everyday lives of our citizens.”