Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls impeachment inquiry perverse ‘dirty work’ of Donald Trump

Jacob OglesDecember 13, 20234min1

debbie-wasserman-schultz-2
The Weston Democrat said the only thing Republicans have proven about Joe Biden is that he's an 'honorable man.'

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz dismissed an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as a “perverse illegitimate effort to do Donald Trump’s dirty work.”

During debate on the floor about opening a formal inquiry of Biden, the Weston Democrat said the GOP effort served itself as obfuscation of justice.

“This is nothing but an extreme political stunt built on absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing,” she said. “The one thing it does do is prove Republicans are focused on the wrong priorities.”

The House has held hearings for months on whether investigation into Biden’s financial activities and that of his family warrants attention or his potential removal from office.

Republicans began to lay out their case on the floor Wednesday, pointing to testimony about whether Hunter Biden, the President’s son, had spent years peddling influence overseas while Joe Biden served as Vice President. Hunter Biden on the day of the inquiry vote also defied a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, saying he would only testify in a public hearing.

But Wasserman Schultz noted that even many of the witnesses subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee said they had no knowledge of Joe Biden’s involvement in any financial deals.

“This resolution has nothing to do with protecting the country from high crimes and misdemeanors,” she said of an impeachment inquiry. “How do we know? Because a year of investigation, piles of documents and a herd of Republicans’ own witnesses confirm there is zero evidence of wrongdoing. Instead, the Republicans’ wasteful witch hunt just confirms that President Biden is a good and honorable man.”

As Congress prepares to break without a deal to fund support for allies in Ukraine or Israel, she suggested an impeachment also served as a distraction Republicans need politically.

“What this resolution really does is cover up a full year of do-nothing Republican policies that ignored our families’ needs and neglected an array of global threats to democracy,” she said.

But she also said it served to distract from legal challenges plaguing Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for President.

“Worse, this resolution tries to obscure the corrupt and criminal acts of the former President and wannabe dictator Donald Trump,” she said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 13, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    If having a douche for a son is an impeachable offense, Trump will be impeached on Day one of Trump 2.0 if that were to come to fruition. Correct? Trump has two douchebag sons and a douchebag son-in-law to boot.

