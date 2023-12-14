December 14, 2023
Personnel note: Patrick Manderfield named FCCC Director of Marketing and Communications

Drew Wilson

Patrick Manderfield
Manderfield has worked as FCCC’s Deputy Director of Communications since 2020.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers has named Patrick Manderfield as its new Director of Marketing and Communications.

Manderfield, who has worked as FCCC’s Deputy Director of Communications since 2020, will now lead the association’s in-house communications team and guide statewide marketing and communications initiatives on behalf of Florida’s 68 independently elected Clerks of Court and Comptrollers.

Patrick has a proven and versatile skillset in media and public relations that makes him an excellent choice to step into this critical role as our Director of Marketing and Communications,” said FCCC CEO Chris Hart IV.

“Over the last few years, he’s been intimately involved in elevating our communications at the association, and having recently served as our interim director, he’s well poised to take over the position full time and continue helping Clerks share their story in a way that resonates with their constituents and stakeholders. FCCC is proud to have him on our team.”

Before joining FCCC, Manderfield served as Deputy Communications Director for the Agency for Health Care Administration, acting as the agency’s spokesperson and managing communications efforts for Florida’s Medicaid program and the Office of Health Quality Assurance. He also previously served as Press Secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections and as a speechwriter for the Florida Department of Health.

Manderfield holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Florida State University. He and his dog, Griffey, live in Jacksonville Beach.

FCCC is an association representing the state’s independently elected Clerks of Court and Comptrollers, who are responsible for keeping court records as well as performing more than 1,000 other constitutional and statutory functions and duties — more than any other locally elected official.

