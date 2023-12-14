December 14, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley trail Donald Trump by 50 points in Michigan

A.G. GancarskiDecember 14, 20234min0

Trump-DeSantis-Haley
The former President continues to dominate his opposition.

New polling from Michigan shows Donald Trump dominating all opposition ahead of next year’s Republican Presidential Primary.

That includes Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Per the newest Monmouth University-Washington Post Poll, the former President is the choice of 63% of the 606 potential Republican Primary voters polled between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

The Florida Governor and former South Carolina Governor are tied for second place, with 13% support. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy are further back, with 5% and 3%, respectively.

Trump’s support is strongest with those “extremely motivated” to vote in the Feb. 27 Primary, with 72% of those most likely voters choosing him.

“The most likely voters to turn out in Michigan’s Republican primary seem to be the Trump enthusiasts. This probably includes many who were lukewarm on him eight years ago but are now fully behind his comeback bid. The other candidates just aren’t lighting the same kind of spark,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Indeed, only 17% of the respondents said they’d be “enthusiastic” if DeSantis got the nomination.

The new polling accords with other Michigan polls that suggest the state is Trump’s to lose.

In a recent CNN survey, DeSantis has 15% support, 43 points behind Trump and just 2 points ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. A two-way contest between Trump and the Florida Governor shows 2/3 of voters preferring the former President.

A Public Policy Polling survey of 430 likely Michigan voters, which was conducted on Sept. 9-10, shows Trump with 63% support, far ahead of second place Ron DeSantis’ 13%, which matches the spread in the December Monmouth poll.

A July Mitchell-MIRS Poll of Michigan tells the same story.

Ironically, Michigan Republicans plan to allocate roughly 70% of the state’s 55 delegates in caucus meetings rather than the Primary, so polls may not matter that much in the end. But it’s clear Michigan is Trump country no matter who is running the surveys.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

