Fourth Republican enters race for HD 26

Nan Cobb, a tractor dealership owner, has entered the race for House District 26.

The Lake County-based district is deep red, with 46% of the electorate registered to the GOP compared to just under 27% to the Democratic Party, according to the most recent L2 voter data. No-party voters make up about 25% of the district.

That makeup means a Republican is all but guaranteed to win the seat even if a Democrat, no-party or third-party candidate enters the race.

As of right now, all four candidates are Republicans. If that stays the same, the Primary will be open to all voters, and the outcome will be decided then. Either way, the winner of the GOP Primary is likely to take the seat, which is currently held by Rep. Keith Truenow, who is running for state Senate rather than re-election.

Cobb describes herself as a longtime Lake County resident and lifelong Republican. She currently serves on the Eustis City Commission.

“The radical agenda of the Leftist Liberals in Washington, D.C. is a proven failure, and we need a State Representative with the horsepower to fight its expansion here in Florida,” Cobb wrote in a campaign announcement. “The one and only way to beat inflation and fix our economy is with conservative policies.”

Cobb’s business, which she owns with her husband, is a local Mahindra, LS, Intimidator and Husqvarna Gold dealership. It has served Central Florida since 1980 and, in 2015, was recognized as the Lake County Medium Business of the Year.

Cobb previously served as Treasurer for Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Former Lake County Sheriff Gary Borders. She is also a board member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, a graduate of Leadership Lake 2010, and a member of the Lake 100.

Cobb won her seat unopposed on the Eustis City Commission in 2021. She represents the city on the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Lake County, is an advisory board member of Lake County 4-H, and is an active member of the Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce.

The other candidates running include Mark Jordan, Michael Levine and Addie Owens.