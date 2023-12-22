Survey shows Santa will be busy making Legos and Barbies for good little girls and boys this Christmas

The classics tend to just hold their influence better than fads.

That’s the case with Barbies and Legos, which top the Christmas lists of boys and girls nationwide, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Barbies are the top ask among girls, while Legos are at the top of boys’ wish lists. Legos have even more staying power it seems, as they also land at No. 3 on girls’ wish lists.

Boys, it seems, don’t have much interest in Barbies, even after the blockbuster film this year.

Still, it’s the fourth year in a row each of the classic toys have earned the top spot on the respective lists.

Landing in the Top 10 for girls this year are dolls at No. 2, followed by Legos, makeup, clothes, L.O.L. dolls, baby dolls, Squishmallow, arts and crafts, and electronics.

Following Legos on boys’ wish lists are Hot Wheels, cars, PlayStation, video games, trucks, nerf products, remote control cars or Spiderman merch, Pokémon and a Nintendo Console or Switch.

Despite the lists, the survey also shows shoppers are still looking for inspiration, with 44% taking to the internet to sniff out the perfect gift. Meanwhile, 35% are gathering ideas from friends and family, 32% browse in-store and 26% rely on wish lists.

The survey also shows that shoppers ages 35-44 look to social media for gift ideas.

“Shoppers are focused on finding unique, sentimental gifts to convey how much they value their friends, family and loved ones,” Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley said. “Florida retailers have the expertise to help shoppers find great gifts this season.”

The Florida Retail Federation is touting its “Find It In Florida” campaign aimed at boosting brick-and-mortar local shopping. Shalley notes that when shoppers spend local they are “spreading cheer to local businesses and families during this critical time of year.”

Outside of wish lists heading to the North Pole this season, the survey also gauged what shoppers plan to buy in general. Clothes topped the list at 56%; followed by gift cards at 44%; toys at 37%; books, video games or other media at 31%; food and candy at 29%; and personal care and beauty items at 28%.

The National Retail Federation expects spending on gift cards this holiday season to reach $29.3 billion, with the most popular gift cards being for restaurants (30%), bank-issued (26%), department stores (26%) and coffee shops (21%).