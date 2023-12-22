Jimmy Patronis torches a Christmas tree for public safety

Earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — who doubles as the state’s Fire Marshal — hosted a Christmas tree burning demonstration with the Tallahassee Fire Department, an annual event meant to spotlight the potential dangers of Christmas trees and other holiday decorations.

The fire risk is especially acute for those who have real Christmas trees in their homes. If not maintained and properly removed after the holiday, the trees become dry and can easily ignite.

Meanwhile, some two in five home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The problem is pervasive, and a tragedy that can wreck the holidays for victims. Between 2017 and 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 150 home fires that resulted in burning Christmas trees. The fires reportedly cause an average of four deaths, 33 injuries and $14 million in property damage. Christmas lights are the primary cause of such fires 40% of the time, Patronis said.

“It was an honor to partner with the Tallahassee Fire Department today and host the annual Christmas tree burn demonstration to raise awareness of the potential dangers of Christmas trees and decorations,” Patronis said after the educational public safety event.

“While Christmas trees are an important part of the holiday season, it is critical that Floridians maintain and dispose of their trees to prevent possible fire-related incidents. Always remember that a dry tree is a dangerous tree. Watering your Christmas tree and unplugging holiday lights prior to going to sleep and leaving the house are simple ways to make sure you enjoy the holidays safely.”

Added Tallahassee Fire Chief Gene Saunders: “Taking the necessary fire prevention measures in your own home this holiday season can help keep you and your family safe from potential disaster. Through outreach and education, the Tallahassee Fire Department and our State partners want to ensure every home is fire safe this season.”

The two offered safety tips to those who celebrate with decorations, including to check the water in the tree stand daily to avoid it drying out and becoming a fire hazard.

Other tips include to turn tree lights off overnight or while out of the home; keep open flames away from the tree; change broken lights; and, after the holiday, not to keep the tree in the home or garage, which can pose additional fire risk as the tree becomes dry. That final tip also includes avoiding propping the spent Christmas tree against the home before disposal.