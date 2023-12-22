TMI? New data reveals which holiday songs are best for a festive sex life boost

In case anyone was wondering, people apparently have favorite holiday songs to spice up the bedroom, and some of them are the very same songs people tap along to in department stores from mid-November until the new year.

Sexual wellness site Bedbible.com used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to identify which holiday songs are featured most frequently in playlists related to “sexy Christmas.”

Topping the list is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Carey’s iconic holiday tune — an ear worm if ever there was one — packs in romantic messaging while also keeping the holiday theme rolling.

Another song with seductive lyrics and a catchy beat came in at No. 2, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.” The lyrics center around a main character worried about falling in love again “if he won’t be here next year” and fantasize about “him beside me like oh-oh-oh.”

“Last Christmas,” the timeless holiday classic by Wham!, landed in the No. 3 spot. Written and produced by George Michael — a connoisseur of sexy songs — the tune has been covered by numerous artists, including Grande.

Like Grande’s tale of romantic woe, “Last Christmas” chronicles a hear that was given away and a vow to “give it to someone special.”

Providing a rendezvous with Jazz on the list, Michael Bublé grabbed fourth place with his smooth rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” followed by Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe to round out the top five.

Andy Williams follows in sixth place with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” After that, it’s Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song; Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”; Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas”; and Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Not making the list is “Baby it’s Cold Outside,” we can only imagine because rapey songs are not sexy songs.

Bedbible.com notes that “listening to music in the bedroom is a great way to create a pleasurable and romantic experience with your partner this Christmas,” adding that “music has the unique ability to elevate our senses, making it the perfect tool to incorporate into sensual moments.”

Bedbible’s sexy Christmas playlist is tame compared to its usual offerings, which include a variety of sex toys and blogs on how to use them.

The website is, it should be noted, not safe for work.