December 22, 2023
Another New Hampshire poll finds Ron DeSantis at 6%

A.G. GancarskiDecember 22, 20233min0

desantis voters
The bad numbers keep coming from the Granite State.

For the second time this week, a poll of New Hampshire voters finds Florida’s Governor with 6% support.

An American Research Group survey shows a two-person race, with just 4 points separating Donald Trump (33%) and Nikki Haley (29%). Ron DeSantis is 7 points behind Chris Christie (13%) and just 1 point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis has just 3% support among expected non-Republican participants in the state’s open Primary Jan. 23, as compared to 8% of Republican registrants.

There’s reason to believe DeSantis’ 6% may be optimistic. He has 5% support among people who are definitely going to vote, while that number jumps to 14% with those who are probably voting.

Bad polls have been a recent trend for DeSantis, who once was competitive with Trump in New Hampshire and nationwide.

A survey from the St. Anselm College Survey Center likewise found DeSantis at 6%, with the pollster claiming his support has “all but disappeared.”

According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 9% puts him behind Trump, Haley and Christie.

But even in polls where he exceeds that threshold and achieves double-digit support, signs abound that it is soft and shaky.

The just-released UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion survey conducted from Dec. 7-18 shows DeSantis at 10%, actually in third place ahead of Christie.

But another number suggested a lower floor.

Just 27% of his supporters are saying they are definitely voting for him. While 31% of Republicans say they will, exactly 0% of independents are committed.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

