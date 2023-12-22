Be a gem: Here’s a rundown of 2023’s most popular stones

Moissanite, an affordable alternative to diamonds, is a new crowd favorite in Florida, according to a study led by diamond and fine jewelry expert Mark Broumand.

The study analyzed Google search data for more than 45 gemstones and nearly 500 keywords to determine which were the most-searched stones in Florida over the past 10 months.

Moissanite surged in online interest by 131% over the past five years, the study found, with nearly 278,000 monthly U.S. searches. Of particular interest, consumers have been searching for the stone in relation to rings, necklaces and earrings. The stones have become increasingly popular not just due to their affordability, but because they are grown in a lab and offer a more ethical and eco-friendly option, all while looking the same to the untrained eye.

Moissanite beat out the more expensive diamond in Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.

“This study underscores the ever-evolving gemstone market by highlighting the significance of diamonds, along with the growing fascination with alternatives like moissanite. As Christmas shoppers increasingly seek sustainable and budget-friendly options, moissanite stands out as a brilliant choice that not only dazzles, but also leaves you confidence in your purchase,” Broumand said.

But the surge wasn’t enough to land moissanite at the top of the gemstone list in Florida, or nationwide. That prize still belongs to the timeless diamond, which averaged more than 370,000 monthly searches across the U.S. It’s the top choice in 38 states.

The third most popular gemstone in Florida and across the nation is the pearl, which was searched on average more than 211,000 times per month over the past 10 months. On Pinterest, pearls surged more than 212% in popularity since January.

Emerald landed in fourth place in Florida. The iconic green gemstones have increased in popularity based on online searches by 45%, the study found.

Rounding out Florida’s top five is the opal, an iridescent stone that shimmers with an array of colors.

Florida’s top five gemstones align exactly with the top five in the nation, with national trends also favoring moonstone, sapphire, turquoise, ruby and aquamarine rounding out the top 10.