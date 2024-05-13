May 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Number of Tallahassee post-storm power outages drops below 10,000
Image via AP.

Ryan NicolMay 13, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daytona Beach church sues city to reopen its food bank

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Digital spot delves into Rick Scott ‘reign of terror’

Culture WarsHeadlines

Federal Medicaid unwinding trial delayed

Tallahassee storm
Crews in Tallahassee have worked through the weekend after the storm and multiple tornadoes destroyed circuits and other power infrastructure.

Fewer than 9,600 Tallahassee customers remain without power following recent storms, with work still being done to help residents get back online.

As of the 9 a.m. update Monday from the Public Service Commission, 9,574 city of Tallahassee customers remain without power. That’s around 7.6% of city customers who are powerless three days after the storm struck.

The Talquin Electric Cooperative, which also serves some Leon County customers, has fully restored power there.

The National Weather Service released maps showing multiple tornadoes touching down in Tallahassee, causing severe damage such as blocked roads, destroyed circuits and downed power utility poles.

That has made the power restoration especially difficult, both in the scale of rebuilding and in the difficulty of clearing roads in order to navigate the city.

But workers have made significant progress, as the number of Leon County customers without power has dropped from a high of nearly 89,000 on Friday afternoon immediately following the storms, according to the Public Service Commission. That number remained above 70,000 in Leon County as of Saturday morning, but workers Saturday cut the number by more than half before making more progress Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order following the storm declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

All of those counties — and other counties not covered by the emergency order — were dealing with power outages in the days after the storm.

But over the weekend, some of those counties began coming fully online. Now, Columbia County — with 193 outages remaining — is the only area without power outside of Tallahassee.

The estimated full restoration time remains greater than three days in Tallahassee, according to estimates reported to the Public Service Commission, due to the ongoing difficulties there. The remaining Columbia County outages should be restored within 24 hours.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘A dangerous political game’: Dems blast María Elvira Salazar for supporting citizenship question on Census

nextFederal Medicaid unwinding trial delayed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories