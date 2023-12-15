December 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis promises ‘major overhaul’ in FBI recruiting

A.G. GancarskiDecember 15, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

State halts work on $154M Medicaid IT contract

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Democrats deride Ron DeSantis’ call for ‘compassion’ for Texas mother seeking abortion

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

‘A lot less stress’ — Making the case for PACE

DeSantis ap (Large)
President DeSantis would target 'how they're recruiting and who they're trying to bring into the organization.'

If he’s elected President, Ron DeSantis promises major changes loom for the hiring practices of the FBI.

“We’re also going to look at how the hiring process works in some of these agencies. I mean, clearly there’s a cultural problem in an agency like the FBI and yes, part of that is the leadership, but I think it’s also part of how they’re recruiting and who they’re trying to bring into the organization. So you’re going to see a major overhaul there,” DeSantis promised during the Conservative Review podcast.

DeSantis did not specify his objections with the FBI’s workforce and recruitment efforts, but it should be noted that the federal law enforcement agency has embraced increasing the number of women in its ranks to 30% by the 2030, has recruited at LGBT Pride events, and has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“The diversity and inclusion of our workforce is something I care deeply about … because the success of our efforts impacts our operations, our culture, and our future,” said FBI director Christopher Wray.

The Governor has banned consideration of such concepts in Florida universities, likening it to “discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”

Yet as Business Insider reported during a congressional testimony earlier this year, Wray told U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that “the number of people applying to come work for us and devote their lives working for us is up over 100% since I started,” suggesting strongly that the people of Florida value DEI concepts more than the state’s elected leaders.

Bashing the FBI is in vogue with GOP politicos for good reason. A Pew Research poll cited by Business Insider shows the FBI 15 points underwater with Republicans.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Haley agrees to Iowa debate with Ron DeSantis

next'A lot less stress' — Making the case for PACE

2 comments

  • Michael K

    December 15, 2023 at 11:44 am

    Translation: More brown shirts.

    Reply

    • Dr. Franklin Waters

      December 15, 2023 at 11:54 am

      This. 100%.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories