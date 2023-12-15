Ron DeSantis promises ‘major overhaul’ in FBI recruiting

If he’s elected President, Ron DeSantis promises major changes loom for the hiring practices of the FBI.

“We’re also going to look at how the hiring process works in some of these agencies. I mean, clearly there’s a cultural problem in an agency like the FBI and yes, part of that is the leadership, but I think it’s also part of how they’re recruiting and who they’re trying to bring into the organization. So you’re going to see a major overhaul there,” DeSantis promised during the Conservative Review podcast.

DeSantis did not specify his objections with the FBI’s workforce and recruitment efforts, but it should be noted that the federal law enforcement agency has embraced increasing the number of women in its ranks to 30% by the 2030, has recruited at LGBT Pride events, and has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“The diversity and inclusion of our workforce is something I care deeply about … because the success of our efforts impacts our operations, our culture, and our future,” said FBI director Christopher Wray.

The Governor has banned consideration of such concepts in Florida universities, likening it to “discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”

Yet as Business Insider reported during a congressional testimony earlier this year, Wray told U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that “the number of people applying to come work for us and devote their lives working for us is up over 100% since I started,” suggesting strongly that the people of Florida value DEI concepts more than the state’s elected leaders.

Bashing the FBI is in vogue with GOP politicos for good reason. A Pew Research poll cited by Business Insider shows the FBI 15 points underwater with Republicans.