December 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio joins call for Christian Ziegler to resign or be forced out as Florida GOP Chair
Christian Ziegler and Marco Rubio. Photo via Ziegler's personal website ChristianGOP.com

Jacob OglesDecember 15, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie seeks to mitigate misinformation in campaigns through new AI legislation

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World is suing over its property taxes, arguing they are ‘excessive’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis would rather be Governor than VP

Ziegler Rubio
Every statewide elected official in Florida has demanded the embattled Chair step down.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says if Christian Ziegler won’t resign as Republican Party of Florida Chair, he should be removed.

The Miami Republican signaled his concerns about Ziegler’s leadership amid a sex scandal dominating headlines for more than two weeks.

“The conduct the Florida GOP Chair has now himself admitted to makes it impossible for him to continue in his position,” Rubio posted on X.

That means every statewide elected official in Florida, all Republicans, have now called for Ziegler to step down.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called for Ziegler to resign immediately after news broke he was under investigation for rape. Since then, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a longtime ally of Ziegler, has also called for the party leader to step aside.

Every member of the Florida Cabinet and leaders of the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature also joined the call for his departure, and so has U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who gave Ziegler his start in politics on his campaign and congressional staff.

Rubio’s call comes days ahead of a meeting of the state party’s executive board to discuss sanctions. Notably, Rubio suggested the party follow a careful process with any discipline for Ziegler.

“If he refuses to unconditionally step down, he should be immediately suspended and then permanently replaced at the quarterly state party meeting next month,” Rubio posted.

The Senator weighed after news broke that Ziegler through personal emissaries requested a substantial buyout to step down, something the state Chair denies.

Ziegler has been under investigation since early October, when a woman told police the state Chair raped her in a Sarasota apartment. Ziegler admitted to having sex but said it was consensual. Over the course of the investigation, both Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, told police they previously engaged in a threesome with the woman.

Digital communications show the woman intended to meet up with the couple for another three-way encounter, but told Christian Ziegler not to come over when she learned Bridget Ziegler would not be there. She said Christian Ziegler showed up anyway and forced her to have sex.

Video evidence obtained by police reportedly contradicts at least portions of the accuser’s account, but many Republican leaders say the activities the Zieglers already admitted to disqualify them from leadership posts.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState halts work on $154M Medicaid IT contract

nextRon DeSantis says schools that practice DEI shouldn't be accredited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories