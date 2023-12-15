Duke Energy prepared for severe weather this weekend, urges caution to Florida customers

Duke Energy Florida is prepared for severe weather expected throughout Florida this weekend as a tropical storm-like weather system approaches the state.

The company has a staff of meteorologists monitoring the storm and is making preparations to respond as quickly as is safely possible should the storm result in disruption to customers’ service.

Forecasts show the storm has potential to deliver strong winds and heavy rain that could result in significant power outages throughout Duke’s Florida service areas. Crews are in place to begin restoration as soon as it is safe to do so.

“At Duke Energy, the safety of our customers and communities comes first,” Duke Energy Florida Storm Director Todd Fountain said. “We are ready to respond and we encourage our customers to have a plan in place should they experience any impacts from this potentially strong storm.”

The company is also urging its customers to take precautions as the storm approaches.

That includes preparing in advance for extended outages, including making arrangements for the elderly and those with special medical needs. Customers can also sign up for alerts by enrolling in Outage Alerts. Customers can report outages by texting “OUT” to 57801, or on Duke’s website or mobile app. Outages can also be reported by phone at 800-343-3535.

Customers should also educate themselves on how Duke restores power. The company focuses its restoration efforts first on areas that impact public health and safety facilities, then in areas that restore service to the greatest number of people as quickly and safely as possible.

If anyone sees a downed power line, they should take precautions. Stay away from downed lines or those that are sagging. Individuals should consider all lines energized, as well as anything such as trees or limbs that they are in contact with.

If a line falls on a vehicle an individual is operating, they should stay in the car. If staying in the vehicle is not an option due to fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, occupants should do their best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet, ensuring that no part of their body is touching the car when feet hit the ground.