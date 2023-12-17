December 17, 2023
Iowa heckler interrupts Ron DeSantis remarks

A.G. GancarskiDecember 17, 20233min2

DeSantis in prosperity
Audience members have agitated DeSantis throughout the 2024 campaign.

Ron DeSantis event in Iowa was interrupted by a heckler Sunday, though it’s not immediately clear what her message ultimately was.

The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.

DeSantis told her to “stop it.”

“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.

The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “Soros prosecutors,” getting back to his spiel.

DeSantis has dealt with interruptions on the trail before.

In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Thomas Kaspar

    December 17, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    Breaking news a heckler

  • Michael roberts

    December 17, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    At this point, why does Ron persist? He is an embarrassment to himself and the state of floriduh.

