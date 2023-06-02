Ron DeSantis dispatches heckler in South Carolina while talking ‘pornography’ in schools

A protester broke Ron DeSantis’ train of thought during a stop in South Carolina Friday.

When the Governor and presidential candidate was explaining his educational agenda, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech in Lexington.

“And unfortunately, there’s bad stuff that’s getting into the schools, there’s pornography that’s getting into the schools. So the parents have had to blow the whistle in Florida,” DeSantis said, before someone issued a counterpoint from the back of the room to jeers from the audience.

DeSantis continued from there.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

“Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy. We do not let them win. We win all these battles, we’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids on our watch,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis hasn’t dealt with many demonstrators during his formal campaign and the extended pre-campaign period when he was touring early Primary states to support his book, “The Courage to be Free.”

However, there was one other notable occurrence in April in New Hampshire.

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said, before returning to his New Hampshire stump speech.