June 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis explores ‘metaphor’ between Joe Biden fall, America ‘falling down’

A.G. GancarskiJune 2, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Israel-inspired ‘evacuate and build’ model proposed for replacing unsafe Miami Beach structures

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis takes credit for delivering Congressional majority

Culture WarsHeadlines

Charges dropped against Nikki Fried, Lauren Book over abortion protest

Greenville DeSantis
The Governor continues to hone his attacks on the President's mishap.

Ron DeSantis may have issues with pronouns, but he is willing to embrace a “metaphor” or two.

The Governor, finishing up a campaign swing through South Carolina Friday in Greenville, took a third shot at President Joe Biden in the wake of his fall Thursday at the Air Force Academy.

“I can tell you, you know, you saw the other day, I guess it was yesterday, the President was at an event and had a little fall on the stage there and, you know, look, it happens, you know, not something that you want to see for anybody,” DeSantis said.

“But unfortunately, I think that was kind of a metaphor for how our country is going right now because we seem to be stubbing our toe, falling down, not doing things the right way.”

DeSantis largely said the same thing, without calling it a “metaphor,” in Bluffton Friday morning.

“So, you know, we saw the images yesterday of Biden stumbling around. And you know, honestly, you know, it’s a sad thing to see. You don’t want to see anyone do that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis then drew the parallel between the President’s accident and national decline.

“But it was frustrating because honestly, that was symbolic of the state of our country. Our country continues to stub its toe. Our country continues to trip and fall. Our country continues to go in the wrong direction.”

The Governor did not mention Biden’s mishap during a noontime stop in the Columbia area, but he did work it into his final speech in New Hampshire Thursday night.

“We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained, but we also wish the U.S.A. a swift recovery from the injuries it sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies,” DeSantis said to applause.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharges dropped against Nikki Fried, Lauren Book over abortion protest

nextRon DeSantis takes credit for delivering Congressional majority

2 comments

  • tom palmer

    June 2, 2023 at 7:21 pm

    DeSantis’ campaign is one that appeals to the worst of America. Adjectives, not metaphors, are apt.

    Reply

  • SteveHC

    June 2, 2023 at 7:59 pm

    This is a guy who thinks the US giving its full support – alongside the UK and countries of the EU – to Ukraine is somehow a step in the wrong direction. Who demeans reporters when they ask him the simplest of questions. Who favors and pushes legislation banning books, organizational, educational and business practices that are not consistent with his own hateful beliefs. And who LITERALLY sneers at *children* in public for wearing masks when standing behind him on stage during the height of the Covid pandemic. Yes, him being even just *considered* for the US Presidency would seem to be indicative of a serious decline in the state of America and its society. He has become the quintessential “ugly American” of which all Americans should be embarrassed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories