June 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The impact of the SEC scheduling decision, or lack thereof
SEC scheduling decisions could squeeze college football's 'middle class.' Image via The Associated Press.

Cole PepperJune 3, 20234min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Aimee Sachs’ love of sports journalism will live on through new UF scholarship fund

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida native journalist Aimee Sachs dies at 38, but leaves a courageous legacy of giving life to others

APoliticalHeadlines

Journalists at four Florida Gannett locations planning one-day walkout Monday

SEC Football — AP image
The SEC chose an eight-game schedule for 2024. It's the next step in the separation of the haves and have-nots in college football.

The biggest decision made at last week’s Southeastern Conference meetings in Destin, Fla. was whether to expand the conference schedule from eight games to nine.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league in advance of the 2024 football season, a change will have to be made at some point.

The only immediate addendum to the plan includes a mandate for all teams to include a Power Five school on the schedule — a team from the ACC, Big 10, Big 12 or Pac-12. The move will not impact some schools. For instance, Florida plays in-state rival Florida State every year. Georgia has a traditional end-of-the-season meeting with Georgia Tech.

Alabama already has Wisconsin on the 2024 schedule. Tennessee is scheduled to face North Carolina State in Charlotte. Even Vanderbilt has a non-conference game with Virginia Tech on the schedule. The Power Five addendum won’t be hard to follow. Only Oklahoma is without a non-conference Power Five opponent on the schedule, and that’s because they had a matchup with Georgia pre-existing.

It will, however, likely cut out some money games for smaller conference schools in the future. With the expectation that in 2025 or later the SEC will add a ninth conference game, that will mean dropping a guarantee game — a matchup where the big school pays the smaller school to come to the SEC stadium and (usually) get whipped.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the scheduling format would likely be revisited after the season, but a final decision will have to be made at some point.

“I think it will be more timely than next spring,” Sankey said. “Nobody wants to go through this every year.”

Why does the Power Five addendum matter? It doesn’t to the SEC schools — at least, not much. Unless and until SEC teams begin to lose non-conference Power Five matchups on a regular basis. But it will matter to schools like Georgia Southern or Miami (OH) or Western Michigan. Programs of the like are going to be further shunned with fewer guarantee games available.

But what it does signal is an increasing movement by the big football conferences away from the Group of Five conferences. It’s another obvious step toward Super Conferences that will exclude the rest of the college football world from the riches created by the most influential and successful college football programs in the country. In short, we’re getting closer to the demise of college football’s middle class.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaxwell Frost joins Paramore in profane protest of Ron DeSantis

nextRon DeSantis pushes back on profane heckler in South Carolina while talking 'pornography' in schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories