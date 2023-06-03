Maxwell Frost joins Paramore in profane protest of Ron DeSantis

The f-bombs continue to fall on Florida’s Governor, with a Gen-Z Congressman joining a pop-punk group for a profane protest Friday.
On Friday in Washington D.C., Rep. Maxwell Frost joined Paramore on the stage, and it’s a good thing the event wasn’t televised given the salty language used by the Orlando Democrat.
“F*** Ron DeSantis, F*** fascism,” said the national adviser to the Joe Biden campaign.
“I said what I said,” Frost tweeted Saturday morning.
Paramore, which has been around for close to two decades, is making f-word fulminations about Florida’s Governor a part of the act.
During a show in Atlantic City, lead singer Hayley Williams took a political turn to discourage New Jersey residents backing the Florida Governor in the 2024 Primary, telling them that “if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me.”
Williams’ grievance with the Governor appears to be rooted in his positions on LGBT rights. The obscenity-driven denunciations of DeSantis, meanwhile, aren’t just limited to concert stages; they’re happening at his campaign rallies as well.
“And unfortunately, there’s bad stuff that’s getting into the schools, there’s pornography that’s getting into the schools. So the parents have had to blow the whistle in Florida,” DeSantis said, before someone issued a counterpoint from the back of the room to jeers from the audience.
DeSantis continued from there.
“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”
“Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy. We do not let them win. We win all these battles, we’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids on our watch,” DeSantis added.
We reached out Saturday morning to the DeSantis campaign for comment on these incidents, and will include it when provided.
3 comments
Michael K
June 3, 2023 at 8:13 am
He simply saying what a lot of people are saying in response to this governor and his Republican enablers attacking LGBTQ people, young people, teachers, colleges and universities, people of color, migrants and women, stressing voting rights, and outlawing dissent.
What would you say if you were under attack? Would you just curl up In a ball and keep your moth shut? Or would you speak up?
Impeach Biden
June 3, 2023 at 8:28 am
Maxwell probably hasn’t even heard of Paramore. Maxwell listens to Cardi B and the rest of that rap junk. Paramore hasn’t had a hit in years so now they turn to politics. Learn by the Dixie Chicks Hayley. Now go have yourself a Bud Light.
Earl Pitts American
June 3, 2023 at 9:12 am
Good morning America,
What the F would House leader Nancy Polosi have done had this been a Honkey Republican mouthing off dispicable F bomds regarding a Democrat…any Democrat?
What will our current House leader do?
Oh thats right…nothing.
I, Earl Pitts American, nominate Leader McCartney for an over-due testical transplant.
If Earl Pitts American were your House leader the punishment would be swift and appropriate for the situation without regard to race, color, creed, or national origion.
If Mccartney fails to act I, Earl Pitts American, am putting him on The National Doner List for his much needed testicle transplant.
The Speaker will thank me, Earl Pitts American, once we have the 2 functioning testicals in place and up and running.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Part-Time Testical Transplanter” American