Maxwell Frost raises $418K in first quarter as sitting Congressman

In his first quarter raising money as a sitting Congressman, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost pulled in nearly $418,000.

That’s more than any Democrat in Florida reported so far this election cycle. It appears to be the second most-lucrative opening quarter by a freshman U.S. Representative. The best quarter ever was posted by former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at the start of 2019.

Of course, there are differences. Powell represented a battleground district. She raised that money after ousting incumbent then-U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican. And despite strong fundraising, she lost the Miami area seat in 2020 to Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez.

Frost, by contrast, represents Florida’s 10th Congressional District, a safe Democratic seat where President Joe Biden won 77% of the vote in 2020. The Orlando Democrat won election in November with 59% of the vote over Republican Calvin Wimbish’s 39%. But that was after the then-25-year-old shocked the political establishment after emerging as Democratic nominee from an eight-candidate Primary field.

He has since earned quite a bit of press as America’s first Generation Z Congressman, including landing on the cover of Teen Vogue.

He netted $415,680 in individual and PAC contributions in the first quarter this year. Spending offsets means he raised a total of $417,593 in total.

Notably, he spent a good bit of that, about $339,097, mostly on salaries and fundraising efforts.

But with money left over from his 2022 war chest, he still boasts $412,495 in cash-on-hand.

For the moment, the freshman lawmaker has little to worry about politically. The only opponent who has filed against him this cycle, Republican Willie Montague, has reported no fundraising to date.

Frost pulled most of his money in from small donors, raising $321,643 through ActBlue.

He also has received donations from a number of unions, including the Service Employees International Union, the nation’s largest public union, which gave $3,300.