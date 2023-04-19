April 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislature passes bill that would restrict dogs by behavior, not breed
Stock image via Adobe.

Anne GeggisApril 19, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney ‘engaged in a caper worthy of Scrooge McDuck,’ lawyer for state-run board contends

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate set to consider bill easing roller rink liability burdens

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade-focused bill cementing Sheriff powers clears final Senate committee

american pit bull terrier dog running on the beach
A 33-year-old Miami-Dade ordinance prohibiting pit bulls is set to fall.

A bill that would strip away the last remaining municipal and public housing restrictions against specific dog breeds — which mostly target pit bulls — will soon head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

House lawmakers swapped out the bill (HB 941) Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera of Miami introduced, substituting in the Senate version (SB 942). The full House then unanimously approved the measure. The Senate has already passed its version.

“Let’s not allow baseless barriers in government housing contribute to this crisis longer,” Busatta Cabrera said, noting that housing is the reason that many people surrender their animals to animal shelters.

If it gets signed, the legislation would strip away Miami’s prohibition on pit bulls and any other remaining county and municipal ordinances that restrict dogs based on breed, weight or size. For years, the bill has won Senate approval only to languish and die in the House.

The Senate version of the bill that Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud introduced received just one “nay” vote.

Animal advocates say the measure would make an impact on the number of animals surrendered to animal shelters. More than 30,000 animals were surrendered to Florida shelters, according to the 2020 Best Friends National Dataset, and housing was the No. 1 reason cited. Busatta Cabrera cited the same number.

“The affordable housing crisis is one of Florida’s most pressing issues,” said Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, a lawyer with Best Friends Animal Society. “People who have good dogs shouldn’t face additional hurdles to access housing, nor should they have to surrender their family pet to a shelter for an arbitrary breed or weight restriction.”

Dahlia Canes has long sought approval from the House on this legislation. Canes, spearheading the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation, has been working on this change for 19 years.

To have it brought forward — and passed — in the full House had her heart leaping.

“We’ve never been this close before — ever,” she said. “All the work, tears and fight was worth it.”

The Miami ordinance still keeps families from moving into public housing with some four-legged family members, according to Canes.

“A lot more people would end up in houses with their dogs,” Canes said, should the bill pass. “It would eliminate the breed-specific issues in public housing.”

The city of Sunrise’s ordinance would not be allowed, either. Those rules, passed in 1989, define “pit bull dogs” as any dog that has characteristics as described by the American Kennel Club or United Kennel Club for American Staffordshire terriers or Staffordshire bull terriers. And those dogs, according to Sunrise’s rules, must be securely locked in a pen or muzzled.

The proposed bill, however, does not prevent cities or public housing entities from putting restrictions on dogs that have bitten or attacked people or domestic animals.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRuth’s List Florida endorses Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for re-election

nextMiami-Dade-focused bill cementing Sheriff powers clears final Senate committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories