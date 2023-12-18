Neal Dunn announces he will seek re-election in CD 2

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn formally launched his campaign for re-election. He will be running for a fifth consecutive term.

“My wife and I prayed a lot about this decision. What it ultimately came down to is our grandkids,” the Panama City Republican said.

“I look at them and ask what kind of country, and world, do we want to leave for them? Right now, the future looks dicey. Russia is on the march. China is on the march and we are over $33 trillion in debt, spending money foolishly, and our elite institutions are increasingly hostile to our traditional values.”

He wants to push back against that and keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House.

Dunn first won election in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. In November, he secured a fourth term after winning the only incumbent-on-incumbent congressional race in Florida following redistricting. He defeated former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat who has said he does not intend to challenge Dunn again.

Of note, redistricting last year put Dunn in a more competitive district, one similar in composition to his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, a Tallahassee Democrat. But Dunn still won his election with 60% of the vote.

A challenge to Florida’s congressional map is currently in front of the Florida Supreme Court, and that could alter North Florida’s districts, including Dunn’s, if Justices side with plaintiffs. But as things stand now, Dunn is representing a district that Republican Donald Trump won in the 2020 Presidential Election with 54.86% and which Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won in 2022 with 59.52%.

Right now, Dunn faced only a Republican Primary opponent, and he’s the only candidate to have reported any significant fundraising. He has raised $452,461 this election cycle, and he closed the third quarter with $319,975 in cash-on-hand.

In contrast, Willie Anderson who filed against Dunn in 2020 but failed to qualify, filed as a candidate in November 2022 but has reported no fundraising to date.