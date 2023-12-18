December 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Neal Dunn announces he will seek re-election in CD 2

Jacob OglesDecember 18, 20234min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan wants to chip away at PGA’s tax-exempt status

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Rachelle Litt campaign for HD 94 lands Ruth’s List Florida endorsement

HeadlinesTallahassee

‘Bigger than college football’: Rick Scott keeps probing FSU playoff snub

dunn
The Panama City Republican first won election to Congress in 2016.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn formally launched his campaign for re-election. He will be running for a fifth consecutive term.

“My wife and I prayed a lot about this decision. What it ultimately came down to is our grandkids,” the Panama City Republican said.

“I look at them and ask what kind of country, and world, do we want to leave for them? Right now, the future looks dicey. Russia is on the march. China is on the march and we are over $33 trillion in debt, spending money foolishly, and our elite institutions are increasingly hostile to our traditional values.”

He wants to push back against that and keep Republicans in control of the U.S. House.

Dunn first won election in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. In November, he secured a fourth term after winning the only incumbent-on-incumbent congressional race in Florida following redistricting. He defeated former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat who has said he does not intend to challenge Dunn again.

Of note, redistricting last year put Dunn in a more competitive district, one similar in composition to his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, a Tallahassee Democrat. But Dunn still won his election with 60% of the vote.

A challenge to Florida’s congressional map is currently in front of the Florida Supreme Court, and that could alter North Florida’s districts, including Dunn’s, if Justices side with plaintiffs. But as things stand now, Dunn is representing a district that Republican Donald Trump won in the 2020 Presidential Election with 54.86% and which Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won in 2022 with 59.52%.

Right now, Dunn faced only a Republican Primary opponent, and he’s the only candidate to have reported any significant fundraising. He has raised $452,461 this election cycle, and he closed the third quarter with $319,975 in cash-on-hand.

In contrast, Willie Anderson who filed against Dunn in 2020 but failed to qualify, filed as a candidate in November 2022 but has reported no fundraising to date.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Bigger than college football': Rick Scott keeps probing FSU playoff snub

nextRachelle Litt campaign for HD 94 lands Ruth’s List Florida endorsement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories