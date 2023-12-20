December 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

National weather experts: TECO is StormReady

Peter SchorschDecember 20, 20233min0
teco_power_plant
The designation recognizes TECO for its work preparing for storms before they hit.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is recognizing Tampa Electric (TECO) as StormReady, a designation that considers multiple factors.

TECO is the first Florida utility to receive the national designation.

NOAA assessed TECO’s storm preparedness, including the company’s year-round training, written plans, its facilities, and communication with employees and community partners. They also reviewed how well TECO monitors weather and how it receives and shares severe weather warnings.

Not only did TECO pass the test, its Emergency Management Manager was recognized as a NOAA “Weather-Ready Nation” ambassador.

“The StormReady designation is not just a label, it signifies that we’re on the forefront of advanced storm planning and preparation,” Connelly said. “Being prepared for storms — and being able to quickly recover from them — is essential to provide reliable electricity to our customers when they need it the most.”

The StormReady designation also gives TECO access to enhanced information sharing with NOAA, as well as personalized leadership training on NOAA products such as its Marine Channel Forecast, which provides additional details on storm surge and sea level data.

TECO is moving its headquarters and energy-control operations further inland from its current location, a move primarily due to storm prep. The move will take crucial TECO infrastructure away from storm surge and flood-prone areas, while still being readily accessible to employees at all times, including during storm response. TECO expects the move will help them continue serving customers during critical times.

TECO serves more than 830,000 customers in West Central Florida. It is an investor-owned electric utility and a subsidiary of Emera Inc., which is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The news comes just days after much of the Florida Panhandle and peninsula suffered through a winter storm that brought heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding to many areas, including some in TECO’s service area.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S., Venezuela swap prisoners: Nicolás Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’

nextJacksonville Bold for 12.20.23: Reading is fundamental

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories