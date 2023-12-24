A man is killed and a woman injured in a ‘targeted’ afternoon shooting at an Ocala shopping mall

A man died in a shooting at a shopping mall in Central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was “targeted” for the attack, police said.
Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday evening that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 79 miles (127 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.
A woman also was shot in the leg. She was treated at a local hospital and expected to recover, Balken said.
The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm, Balken said.
Police arrived at the mall around 3:40 p.m. after a call of multiple shots being fired at the mall.
The attack was likely a “targeted act of violence” against the man, Balken said.
Several other mall patrons suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.
The Ocala police posted photos overnight of a person of interest that appear to be taken from a mall security camera. The three images show a male with a red cap and dark clothing. Balken previously said the suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask partially covering his face.
The police also asked the public for assistance by submitting mobile phone video of the shooting scene.
The mall’s corporate owner, WPG, did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.
Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
One comment
Earl Pitts "Sage Expert on Raciest News Reporting" American
December 24, 2023 at 8:20 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
Prayers for all those affected by this cowerdly shooter.
HOWEVER:
The Ocala Police really would like to avoid the expense and inconvience, and the remote possability of being accused of being raciest. By not positively identifying the race of the shooter.
Sure, America, there are subliminal hints; but had it been a white shooter that would have been included in thi above article.
Odds are that “The Red Hat was NOT a MAGA Hat” had that been the case the above article would have trumpeted that Loud & Clearly AND good ‘Ole Demintia Joe would be loaded up on to AF1 and in-route to “Stir-The-P00”.
Earl Pitts American
*just in case you know something but are confused there is a 99.99999999999999999% probality the shooter was not a caucasion*