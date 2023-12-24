John Catsimatidis Sr., PAL gather toys for St. Pete kids

Red Apple Real Estate founder John Catsimatidis Sr. and his wife, Margo, partnered with the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Police Department to gather and distribute toys this holiday season for 65 local kids who might not have otherwise enjoyed the spirit of giving this year.

Catsimatidis, whose company is behind the 46-story Residences at 400 Central tower development in downtown St. Pete, chairs the Police Athletic League of New York City and has been working with PAL for more than 40 years. He said he was thrilled to have partnered with the St. Pete chapter this year to bring joy to local kids.

“Especially during the holiday season, children need to know they are valued and loved and that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” Catsimatidis said.

Catsimatidis worked with police officers to manage gift selection through the “Park, Walk and Joy” event to ensure kids received toys identified on their wishlists. The name of the initiative is mirrored on Police Chief Anthony Holloway’s long-standing “Park, Walk and Talk” community policing initiative.

“I am grateful to John and Margo Catsimatidis, whose generosity has brightened the holiday season for those in need, making this time extra special for the children in our St. Pete PAL program,” Holloway said.

Volunteers distributed the toys collected for children in the program on Friday.

“We are profoundly grateful for the incredible generosity shown by John and Margo Catsimatidis and Red Apple Real Estate with their heartfelt holiday donation,” PAL St. Pete Executive Director Heather Robb said. “This donation not only provides toys, but also sends a powerful message of care and community spirit during this special time of year.”

The Catsimatidises have supported several local community initiatives, including artistic elements of the St. Pete Pier, the Poynter Foundation, the Greek and Russian Orthodox church, the St. Petersburg Museum of History, the Holocaust Museum, the Dali Museum, and Florida CraftArt.

The Red Apple development, 400 Central, will occupy a full city block in downtown St. Pete. It will include 301 luxury condos, as well as ground-floor retail and restaurants and Class A office space.