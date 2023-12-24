December 24, 2023
Study: Florida is the 6th cheapest state for Christmas
Image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsDecember 24, 2023

Santa Claus checking his gift list - Illustration created with Generative ai
The study evaluated Amazon wish list data, finding Colorado to be the most expensive for Santa.

The average Floridian spends $553.63 on Christmas, making the Sunshine State the sixth-cheapest state in the nation for the holiday, according to a study from online card game website Solitaired.

By comparison, Coloradans spend an average of $1,165 per person, while people in Utah — the cheapest Christmas state in the nation — spend just $201.

The study evaluated more than 3,000 publicly available Christmas lists from Amazon’s Gift List Registry to identify which states were asking for the most presents this Christmas. Studiers calculated the average number of Christmas gifts in each list and the average total cost to buy them all. States with fewer than 30 Christmas lists were omitted from the final ranking.

Floridians averaged 20 items in their wish lists, with the average cost per item at $28.25. Colorado consumers had an average of 29 items on their wish lists, at an average of $39.81 each.

Hawaii was the second most expensive state for checking names off Santa’s list, with an average of 22 items on wish lists at about $48 per item, for an average wish list spend of more than $1,031.

Nationwide, the average American is asking for 22 items, for a total of $637.88 to fulfill the average wish list.

“Of course, just because someone adds an item to their Christmas list, does not necessarily mean that they will receive it, but this fun little study demonstrates there is a huge gap between how much people are asking for, depending on where they live,” Solitaired co-founder Neil Taparia said.

Staff Reports

