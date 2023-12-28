December 28, 2023
Linda Trocine makes clear she’s staying neutral in Florida GOP Chair race

Jacob OglesDecember 28, 20235min2

Linda Trocine
Peter Feaman had previously announced her endorsement.

The battle for a new Republican Party of Florida Chair is on. But as candidates announce endorsements, one party official said her name needs not to be included on any list.

Linda Trocine, Seminole County State Committeewoman, sent an email to executive committee members saying she will not issue a public endorsement. That came after National Committeeman Peter Feaman included her in a list of initial supporters.

“I made a conscious decision when I announced my run for National Committeewoman that I would not endorse in the National Committeeman race,” Trocine wrote in an email.

Feaman said there was a timing issue with the endorsement announcement but he understands now that she intends to stay out of the Chair race.

“Linda is a good friend of mine,” Feaman said. “She has declared for National Committeewoman, and she doesn’t want to publicly take a stand.”

Feaman, who announced earlier this year he would not seek another term as National Committeeman. When the state’s executive board voted earlier this month to censure and sideline current state Chair Christian Ziegler amid a sex scandal, Feaman quickly announced a run for the post.

He faces Republican Party of Florida Evan Power.

Trocine was careful to praise both Feaman and Power in her email.

“I have deep respect and admiration for Vice Chairman Power for stepping up to fill the vacancy for Chairman when the RPOF needs to get back on track as soon as possible,” she said. “And I have deep respect and admiration for National Committeeman Feaman for all he has done for the Republican Party of Florida here and at the RNC.”

She also alluded to Feaman’s longtime philosophy the party should “add and multiply, don’t divide and subtract.”

Trocine recalled a 2018 run for Seminole County GOP Chair when she challenged the incumbent. At the time, other candidates also ran, and she encouraged their entry into the race. Ultimately, Trocine won on a second ballot.

“The point of this story is that I welcome a contest. The members get to decide,” she said.

Trocine is running now to succeed National Committeeman Kathleen King.

For the good of this organization, I have encouraged others to run in the National Committeewoman race, too, if they feel called to do so,” Trocine said. “You get to decide; you’ve earned your vote on the State Executive Committee. And we ought to honor the process and the outcome.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

