Rick Scott touts year of law enforcements endorsements, leadership fights

As Sen. Rick Scott heads into a re-election year, he’s touting his fights with establishment figures in both parties

The Naples Republican released a year-in-review video offering a glimpse what the incumbent intends to present as his greatest hits. The campaign video starts by reminding voters of his challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He technically lost that race in November 2022, shortly after Republican suffered net loss in seats in the Midterms. But he opened the year boasting about the effort at CPAC.

“I committed the cardinal sin in Washington,” Scott told a conservative crowd. “I challenged Mitch McConnell to be the leader of the Senate.”

Scott was the first challenger McConnell faced since first winning the role of top Senate Republican in 2006.

The video also touted work Scott did with state officials, including meeting with law enforcement on school safety. Scott served as Governor during the Parkland shooting in 2018, and signed into law a landmark school safety and red flag law. This year, he filed legislation that would step up security at schools nationwide.

He also published clips of himself speaking at the Republish Jewish Coalition about the rise in antisemitism nationwide.

“We have no choice. We have to support Israel and every Jew in this country and every Jew we can around the world,” Scott said.

The Senator also made TV interview rounds speaking out against socialism.

More recently, he also was among the first Florida officials to slam a decision by the College Football Playoff committee to exclude Florida State University.

The video recaps parts of Scott’s 67-county “Sunshine Tour” meeting with residents and leaders in every Florida county.

And it touts a series of key endorsements Scott secured this year, and included several clips from law enforcement organizations. The video closed with footage of former President Donald Trump backing the Republican incumbent, who in turn has endorsed Trump’s 2024 candidacy for President.

A Scott campaign email promoting the video listed more supportive groups who endorsed the Senator, including: 60 Florida sheriffs; Bay of Pigs Veterans Association; Florida Association of State Troopers; Associated Industries of Florida; Florida Retail Federation; Florida Federation of College Republicans; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Florida Young Republicans; Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida; Florida Police Chiefs Association; Latin Builders Association; Club For Growth; Republican Jewish Coalition; 60 Plus Association of Senior Citizens; Senate Conservatives Fund; AIPAC; and Hispanic Police Officers Association.