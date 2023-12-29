December 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott touts year of law enforcements endorsements, leadership fights

Jacob OglesDecember 28, 20235min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Adam Putnam supporters told him 2018 was their ‘worst vote’

HeadlinesInfluence

Linda Trocine makes clear she’s staying neutral in Florida GOP Chair race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis doesn’t respect Kamala Harris enough to say her name correctly

Rick Scott Antisemitism Yarmulke
The incumbent celebrated both his battle with Mitch McConnell and support from Donald Trump.

As Sen. Rick Scott heads into a re-election year, he’s touting his fights with establishment figures in both parties

The Naples Republican released a year-in-review video offering a glimpse what the incumbent intends to present as his greatest hits. The campaign video starts by reminding voters of his challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

He technically lost that race in November 2022, shortly after Republican suffered net loss in seats in the Midterms. But he opened the year boasting about the effort at CPAC.

“I committed the cardinal sin in Washington,” Scott told a conservative crowd. “I challenged Mitch McConnell to be the leader of the Senate.”

Scott was the first challenger McConnell faced since first winning the role of top Senate Republican in 2006.

The video also touted work Scott did with state officials, including meeting with law enforcement on school safety. Scott served as Governor during the Parkland shooting in 2018, and signed into law a landmark school safety and red flag law. This year, he filed legislation that would step up security at schools nationwide.

He also published clips of himself speaking at the Republish Jewish Coalition about the rise in antisemitism nationwide.

“We have no choice. We have to support Israel and every Jew in this country and every Jew we can around the world,” Scott said.

The Senator also made TV interview rounds speaking out against socialism.

More recently, he also was among the first Florida officials to slam a decision by the College Football Playoff committee to exclude Florida State University.

The video recaps parts of Scott’s 67-county “Sunshine Tour” meeting with residents and leaders in every Florida county.

And it touts a series of key endorsements Scott secured this year, and included several clips from law enforcement organizations. The video closed with footage of former President Donald Trump backing the Republican incumbent, who in turn has endorsed Trump’s 2024 candidacy for President.

A Scott campaign email promoting the video listed more supportive groups who endorsed the Senator, including: 60 Florida sheriffs; Bay of Pigs Veterans Association; Florida Association of State Troopers; Associated Industries of Florida; Florida Retail Federation; Florida Federation of College Republicans; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Florida Young Republicans; Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida; Florida Police Chiefs Association; Latin Builders Association; Club For Growth; Republican Jewish Coalition; 60 Plus Association of Senior Citizens; Senate Conservatives Fund; AIPAC; and Hispanic Police Officers Association.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLinda Trocine makes clear she's staying neutral in Florida GOP Chair race

nextRon DeSantis says Adam Putnam supporters told him 2018 was their 'worst vote'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Politics’ 2024 Politician of the Year: Matt Gaetz (no really!)
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more