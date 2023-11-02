Rick Scott endorses Donald Trump for President

Florida’s junior Senator is backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the Republican nomination.

“I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote in Newsweek Thursday.

Scott offered qualified praise of the rest of the field, noting “every single one of them would be a better president than Joe Biden.”

“But Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump,” the Senator added.

Scott said he would “never demand or even ask that another candidate drop out of a political contest. That’s a decision for every candidate to make for themselves.” Yet he believes “the stakes are too high” not to back Trump now.

Scott was coy when asked previously if he would endorse Trump, saying he was waiting for the field to develop.

“There’s a lot of people who are probably going to get into the race. I’ll watch who gets in the race and work with them as they go through it. My focus is doing a good job as a U.S. Senator and running for re-election as a Senator from Florida,” he said in December 2022.

But circumstances have changed, he noted Thursday.

“Here’s the honest truth. It’s not morning in America today. It’s midnight in America. In my view there is one person running who has the strength to bring America back, who is well-positioned to win the Republican primary, and who will win the general election. And that is why I am supporting Donald Trump for president.”