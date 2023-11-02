Nikki Haley wonders if Ron DeSantis can run in his boots

Ron DeSantis’ distinctive choice in footwear continues to be an issue in the Republican presidential race.

The latest opponent to deliver a slice of snark: Nikki Haley, who chopped up the Governor’s shoe game during an appearance with Charlamagne tha God on the Daily Show.

The host asked Haley if she would be “wearing higher heels than Ron DeSantis next week at the debate so you can look taller than him on the stage.”

Haley responded with a degree of diplomacy.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to … we’ll have to figure that out. I can tell you I’ve always talked about my high heels, I’ve never, you know, hid that from anybody. I’ve always said don’t wear them if you can’t run in them, so we’ll see if he can run in them,” the former United Nations envoy said.

On Monday, DeSantis told PBT Podcast listeners that he’s wearing “standard off the rack Lucchese” boots, when the host pressed him on why his boots seem oversized for his feet.

Asked why he simply doesn’t wear dress shoes or tennis shoes, the Governor said he does in fact “wear tennis shoes when (working) out.”

The host offered him a pair of Ferragamos, presumably without extra height, and DeSantis noted that he can’t accept gifts.

DeSantis said that he was 5’11” during the interview Monday, a claim which featured in a rebuke from the campaign of Donald Trump.

“In another moment of insanity, Ron offered up the laughable claim that he’s 5’11. Instead of telling the truth and just being comfortable in his own skin, he resorts to borderline psychotic behavior by lying to the American people,” asserted spokesperson Steven Cheung “Is that what this country wants in a President?”