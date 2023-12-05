Donald Trump endorses Rick Scott for re-election

Rick Scott endorsed Donald Trump for President earlier this year, and now the former President has returned the favor, officially signaling support for the Senator’s second term.

“I am proud to give my Complete and Total Endorsement to U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida in his bid for Re-Election,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“I have known Rick for a long time, as both a businessman and great Governor of FLORIDA, and there are few like him! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Great Military/Vets, our Second Amendment, and the only person who has been willing to take on the very destructive Super RINO, Mitch McConnell. Everyone in Florida should help Senator Rick Scott have a big win next year!”

The Trump endorsement isn’t surprising, given Scott is facing nominal competition for the GOP nomination this year.

Scott contended in November that the time had come for the GOP to unite around the former President, a front-runner in all polls of the Republican Primary field.

“I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott wrote in Newsweek.

The Senator’s endorsement of Trump earned a rebuke from the man who succeeded him as Governor.

“I must have missed where those voters have actually voted yet. Isn’t it odd that we haven’t had one contest? And there’s people that are having a rush to try to short circuit the people’s voice,” Ron DeSantis said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

Further proof of Scott’s fealty to the former President was found in how aggressively the Senator has yoked to Trump both the fundraising and messaging efforts of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate re-election effort that he chaired in 2022.

Scott invented an award to give to Trump in 2021. Last year, Scott kicked off the NRSC podcast with a Trump interview.

“President Trump put us in a great position on so many issues,” Scott raved, setting up the friendly chat.

Scott ultimately failed to flip the Senate Republican after tethering the campaign cycle to Trump, and then he failed to defeat McConnell in a Trump-backed bid for Minority Leader. But despite these setbacks, the bond between the former President and the Florida Senator endures.