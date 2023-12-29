Ashley Moody encourages Floridians to be mindful, celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

Attorney Ashley Moody wants Floridians to ring in the New Year without incident, and says those looking to celebrate should make plans to get home safely.

“New Year’s Eve is an exciting time to reflect on the past year and celebrate a new beginning. However, it is imperative to celebrate responsibly,” Moody said in a written statement from her office. “I encourage all Floridians to plan ahead, have a designated driver and take measures to ensure you bring in the new year safely.”

Moody mentioned three main danger areas heading into New Year’s Eve: fireworks, unfamiliar surroundings while celebrating and, of course, drunk driving.

The Attorney General highlighted four tips to help start 2024 the right way.

— Establish a designated driver or use a rideshare service if consuming alcohol.

— Stay vigilant on the roads as there may be an increase in drivers under the influence.

— Be aware of surroundings at all times, especially in crowded or unfamiliar places.

— Use caution when handling fireworks and adhere to local laws and regulations.

The National Safety Council is estimating that more than 400 people could die on U.S. roads during New Year’s. December is also National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Law enforcement is taking the threat of drunk driving seriously. Moody released a message earlier this month where she warned against driving under the influence during the holidays.,

“National Impaired Driving Prevention Month serves as a critical reminder to be responsible on our roadways. Driving under the influence can shatter lives and devastate families,” Moody said.

“Law enforcement will have extra deputies, officers and troopers monitoring the roadways to help ensure Floridians remain safe throughout this holiday season. So please, drive sober or you will get pulled over.”

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles found there were more than 6,200 impaired-driving crashes in 2022, causing more than 1,100 fatalities.

Rideshare services are one alternative. AAA also offers a free tow ride service for those in need during the holiday.