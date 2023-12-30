New Iowa closing argument ad tells Ron DeSantis’ Florida story

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reminding Iowa Republicans of the fights he’s had as Governor as they get ready to cast their presidential preference votes.

“The 30-second spot chronicles the big victories DeSantis has won against the liberal elites, including Anthony Fauci, the teachers union, and Soros-Backed prosecutors. Part of the campaign’s previously announced ad buy in Iowa through Caucus Day, ‘Defeating the Elites‘ will air on broadcast and cable television in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport media markets.”

“They’ve corrupted our institutions, indoctrinated our kids, opened our border, weaponized government against us, and destroyed the American Dream. Ron DeSantis is the only candidate who has defeated them,” a narrator states.

DeSantis, though down in polls to Donald Trump, has said Iowans will respond to his record in this state.

“I’m the guy that can get this done, just like we did in Florida — winning a big victory, but even more importantly, delivering on 100% of my promises. We need somebody, a president, that is going to fight, and a lot of Republicans haven’t even been willing to do that. We need a president that’s going to win these big fights. And I’ve beat the left on issue after issue. And we need somebody that’s going to be able to lead — lead this country into a different direction, make sure that compass is set to true north, and get the job done. And I’ve shown I’ve been more effective down here in Florida than just about anybody in the country in modern memory,” DeSantis said Friday on Fox News.

See the ad below.