May 20, 2024
Personnel note: Carlos Trujillo joins Marcman Solutions as Senior Advisor

Drew Wilson

carlos-trujillo-2-701x421
'Working alongside Russell and the Marcman Solutions senior team embodies a commitment to effecting meaningful growth and success for our clients.'

Continental Strategy founder and former Amb. Carlos Trujillo is joining Marcman Solutions as a Senior Advisor.

An attorney and former state Representative, Trujillo brings knowledge on U.S. and Latin American politics and business and has strong ties to the Hispanic community, as well as to state and national leadership across the Americas.

In his role at Marcman Solutions, Ambassador Trujillo will work hand-in-hand with the company’s executive leadership in addressing critical public and private sector challenges.

“We are honored that Ambassador Trujillo will deliver his experience and talents alongside the senior leadership of Marcman Solutions. Our clients in the public and private sectors will benefit from his extensive understanding of how to solve problems in the public and private sectors by leveraging relationships and subject matter expertise across the Americas,” said Marcman Solutions CEO Russell Marcus.

Trujillo added, “Working alongside Russell and the Marcman Solutions senior team embodies a commitment to effecting meaningful growth and success for our clients. I look forward to leveraging my background and relationships to navigate the intricate landscape of public and private sector challenges.”

In 2017, Trujillo was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Trujillo led the Mission of OAS which is the oldest regional international organization in the world and held the Chair of the Permanent Council, Budget Committee and the Economic Development Committee.

Before his appointment at the OAS, Trujillo was appointed by Trump to serve as a Representative of the U.S. to the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations under former Amb. Nikki Haley. In 2020, he was nominated by Trump to serve as the Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere at the U.S. Department of State.

Trujillo previously served in the Florida House for eight years. During that time, he served in various leadership roles, including as Chair of the House Appropriations Committee which required him to appropriate and oversee an $83.5 billion dollar budget. Additionally, he served as Chair of the Economic Development and Criminal Justice subcommittees.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

