Rick Scott spotlights Cuban-American support, slams Joe Biden for coddling ‘murderous dictatorship’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is celebrating Cuban Independence Day by highlighting Cuban-American support and spotlighting what he sees as a grave failing by the Joe Biden administration in its relations with the Cuban regime.

“May 20 is a day where the United States should be honoring the people of Cuba, the freedom fighters who lost their lives at the hands of this murderous regime, and every political prisoner unjustly detained and tortured by the (Miguel) Díaz-Canel regime,” Scott said.

“But only five days ago, President Biden took the first step to removing Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list which is a complete travesty. Once again, Biden is turning his back on the Cuban people, and providing concessions to a murderous dictatorship. We won’t stand idly by, and I will be doing all I can in the Senate to get this poor decision reversed.”

As is typical of his messaging, Scott yoked himself to the Donald Trump campaign, in contrast to the Biden administration and his likely opponent in November, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

“Our world is becoming more dangerous because President Biden lets dictators go unpunished. Socialism and Communism always bring destruction, misery, oppression, and death and so many people who have escaped these horrors now call Florida home. There is no way we will let the Democrats’ socialist agenda into our great state,” Scott said.

Scott’s highlighting of Cuban-American support follows yet another positive poll for his campaign released Sunday. The CBS News survey has him up 45% to 37% in a hypothetical General Election with Mucarsel-Powell, which is a smaller spread than found in polls by the Florida Chamber and Florida Atlantic University.