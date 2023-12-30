Nikki Haley responds to Ron DeSantis’ ‘word salad’ take on her Civil War position

The hits keep coming in the second tier of the Republican presidential race.

On Saturday, Nikki Haley responded to Ron DeSantis’ riposte that her words in New Hampshire about the causes of the American Civil War, which initially neglected to mention “slavery,” amounted to “incomprehensible word salad” and “postmodernism.”

Haley said DeSantis was “desperate,” adding the political axiom “if you’re lying, you’re losing” before defending her actions in the moment.

“You know, I’ve done 150 town halls, more than that now, and we shake every hand, we answer every question and I stay until the last person leaves and we take questions from everybody. Republicans, Democrats, independents, whoever shows up, we don’t screen them. We let them ask whatever they want and we had a question there. And yes, of course, the first thing I should have said was slavery,” Haley added.

“When you grow up in the South, slavery is a given. Like when you think of the Civil War, you know, it was about slavery. That’s not, you know, that’s never been in question,” Haley added, going on to clarify that slavery was a “stain on our history.”

The candidate made the comments Saturday on Fox News.

Haley has been doing damage control on her comments for days, in the wake of her claim that the Civil War was simply about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do,” and turned the question around on an attendee at her event, asking, “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

Meanwhile, the Florida Governor will be in New Hampshire Saturday, and odds are good he offers another take on Haley’s controversy.