December 30, 2023
Nikki Haley responds to Ron DeSantis’ ‘word salad’ take on her Civil War position

A.G. GancarskiDecember 30, 20233min1

nikki haley
'When you grow up in the South, slavery is a given.'

The hits keep coming in the second tier of the Republican presidential race.

On Saturday, Nikki Haley responded to Ron DeSantis’ riposte that her words in New Hampshire about the causes of the American Civil War, which initially neglected to mention “slavery,” amounted to “incomprehensible word salad” and “postmodernism.”

Haley said DeSantis was “desperate,” adding the political axiom “if you’re lying, you’re losing” before defending her actions in the moment.

“You know, I’ve done 150 town halls, more than that now, and we shake every hand, we answer every question and I stay until the last person leaves and we take questions from everybody. Republicans, Democrats, independents, whoever shows up, we don’t screen them. We let them ask whatever they want and we had a question there. And yes, of course, the first thing I should have said was slavery,” Haley added.

“When you grow up in the South, slavery is a given. Like when you think of the Civil War, you know, it was about slavery. That’s not, you know, that’s never been in question,” Haley added, going on to clarify that slavery was a “stain on our history.”

The candidate made the comments Saturday on Fox News.

Haley has been doing damage control on her comments for days, in the wake of her claim that the Civil War was simply about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do,” and turned the question around on an attendee at her event, asking, “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

Meanwhile, the Florida Governor will be in New Hampshire Saturday, and odds are good he offers another take on Haley’s controversy.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 30, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Actions speak louder than words: Nikki took down the rebel flag over the SC statehouse.
    (How she came to do this is worth discussing, but no reason for her to try to dance around questions about enslavement in the South: It was the primary reason for the War of Southern Secession.)

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

