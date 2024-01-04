January 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kellyanne Conway accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘living in Iowa’, neglecting gubernatorial duties

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 4, 20243min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Brrr! Ron DeSantis’ campaign jackets are no match for the Iowa chill

FederalHeadlines

Vern Buchanan cheers 2 more initiatives becoming law

APoliticalHeadlines

UF survey: Florida consumers increasing confidence in economy, but still skeptical

conway, kellyanne
The analyst took issue with the Governor's campaign strategy during an interview Thursday.

Is Florida’s Governor not in the state enough?

Political strategist and commentator Kellyanne Conway is making that contention about Ron DeSantis, taking him to task for “living in Iowa” but having nothing to show for it with regard to his presidential campaign.

“When I asked the DeSantis people, ‘How in the world did you waste six months between November (2022) and this 20-point victory in Florida and May (2023), when he announced, why did you waste those six months?’ And they say to me, ‘Well, he had a state to run.’ Well, he still has a state to run and he’s living in Iowa, not Florida,” Conway said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

Conway also during the interview chastised DeSantis and Nikki Haley for spending big in Iowa to little effect.

“I think two people have benefited from the $105 million worth of ads in Iowa: Donald Trump, the front-runner, and the people who get paid 20% to run those ads. And they are convincing these candidates that it’s worth their time and money and precious political currency to continue to run these ads,” Conway said. “I think it’s political malpractice.”

DeSantis is essentially homesteading in the Hawkeye State through the Jan. 15 caucuses, though he will be back in Florida for Tuesday’s “State of the State” address to the Legislature, a yearly statement of priorities from the executive branch that is Florida’s equivalent to the President’s State of the Union speech.

DeSantis, who said this week that he wished Iowa were having a “satellite caucus” in Southwest Florida for snowbird Hawkeyes, faces a major poll deficit. Some surveys even show him in third place in the state.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida housing market takes December hit, rebound projected for 2024

nextUF survey: Florida consumers increasing confidence in economy, but still skeptical

3 comments

  • GOPity

    January 4, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    Let the part time Governor of Iowa explain his insane gun laws to the citizens and children of Perry, Iowa. There’s nothing in the 2nd Amendment granting hunting rights at schools.

    Reply

    • JD

      January 4, 2024 at 1:21 pm

      GOPity is the best moniker ever.

      Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 4, 2024 at 1:16 pm

    Good for Florida and good for USA. The longer Rhonda spends in any state but Florida, that’s good for Florida that he isn’t at home trying to penalize drag queens for whatever’s bothering him today (which definitely ain’t any mass shootings bothering Rhonda).

    And the longer Rhonda spends in a non-Florida state, that’s good for the USA as people in early primary states learn every day how much, now more than ever, Everybody Hates Rhonda.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories