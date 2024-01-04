Kellyanne Conway accuses Ron DeSantis of ‘living in Iowa’, neglecting gubernatorial duties

Is Florida’s Governor not in the state enough?

Political strategist and commentator Kellyanne Conway is making that contention about Ron DeSantis, taking him to task for “living in Iowa” but having nothing to show for it with regard to his presidential campaign.

“When I asked the DeSantis people, ‘How in the world did you waste six months between November (2022) and this 20-point victory in Florida and May (2023), when he announced, why did you waste those six months?’ And they say to me, ‘Well, he had a state to run.’ Well, he still has a state to run and he’s living in Iowa, not Florida,” Conway said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

Conway also during the interview chastised DeSantis and Nikki Haley for spending big in Iowa to little effect.

“I think two people have benefited from the $105 million worth of ads in Iowa: Donald Trump, the front-runner, and the people who get paid 20% to run those ads. And they are convincing these candidates that it’s worth their time and money and precious political currency to continue to run these ads,” Conway said. “I think it’s political malpractice.”

DeSantis is essentially homesteading in the Hawkeye State through the Jan. 15 caucuses, though he will be back in Florida for Tuesday’s “State of the State” address to the Legislature, a yearly statement of priorities from the executive branch that is Florida’s equivalent to the President’s State of the Union speech.

DeSantis, who said this week that he wished Iowa were having a “satellite caucus” in Southwest Florida for snowbird Hawkeyes, faces a major poll deficit. Some surveys even show him in third place in the state.