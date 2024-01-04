January 4, 2024
Vern Buchanan cheers 2 more initiatives becoming law
Buchanan in "The Roadmap"

Jacob Ogles

Vern Buchanan
The National Defense Authorization Act included 2 initiatives inspired by constituents.

A defense budget signed by President Joe Biden includes multiple measures introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

The Longboat Key Republican celebrated that as his 31st and 32nd legislative initiatives to become law since his election to Congress. He first won election in 2006 and has now seen legislation signed by four Presidents.

The two Buchanan provisions in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) were both inspired by tragic circumstances suffered by constituents.

Buchanan in June introduced the Data Recorders Installed in Vehicles Equipped So Armed Forces Endure (DRIVE SAFE) Act, which ultimately became part of the NDAA. The legislation prompts an evaluation of the use of black boxes in military tactical vehicles.

It’s something Buchanan has looked at since the death of Bradenton man Nicolas Panipinto, an army specialist killed in a training accident while driving a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in South Korea in 2019. Buchanan has pushed for previous reforms to prevent a similar casualty, many of which were previously included in the 2022 defense package.

Buchanan this year also introduced the Rachael Booth Act, a Lithia woman who was denied financial assistance from the military connected to her husband, who was convicted of domestically abusing her and later discharged from the military for other reasons.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio championed Booth’s cause in the Senate while Buchanan handled the benefits reform in the House. The law closes a gap and ensures support continues for military spouses after suffering such abuse.

“I am extremely pleased to close out 2023 with two of my bills being signed into law, which marks 32 of my legislative initiatives becoming law since first coming to Congress,” Buchanan said.

“Many of these wins have originated from ideas directly from my constituents, including the DRIVE SAFE Act and the Rachael Booth Act. I’m committed to breaking through the gridlock in Washington and delivering more results for our area and families across Southwest Florida.”

Buchanan’s Office noted the House has already passed nine other amendments originating from the Congressman, and he will push this year to get those out of Congress and in front of the President.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

