Brrr! Ron DeSantis’ campaign jackets are no match for the Iowa chill

Florida’s Governor is adjusting to the blustery cold of the Hawkeye State, and he’s admitting that his campaign apparel isn’t cutting it when it comes to keeping him warm.

During an interview on KFAB Radio’s Morning News with Gary Sadlemyer, Ron DeSantis suggested he didn’t have what the host called “actual winter weather clothing” suitable for the closing stretch of the Iowa campaign.

“I mean, I got some jackets, I’ve got like a campaign sweatshirt and I can get a jacket I put over that. But I did an interview, I was in Dallas County the other day and I did an interview outside and I just had a sweatshirt on and I’m like, waiting, they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to go to commercial break.'”

DeSantis said he was “just sitting there in front of the camera” when he asked staffers about the thermometer reading.

“They’re like, ’28.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you definitely feel that.’ So we make the best of it,” the Governor said.

DeSantis, a Florida native, has frequently messaged about the cold weather in not just Iowa but New Hampshire, which has its Primary eight days after the Jan. 15 caucuses.

Unfortunately for the scion of the Sunshine State, it’s only going to get colder in Iowa. Highs in Des Moines won’t get above 16 degrees after Friday, Jan. 12, with lows close to 0 degrees.

A recurring theme for months has been how excited the First Family’s children are by snow.

“It’ll be basically Iowa and New Hampshire, back and forth. You know, our kids are six, five, and three, and they’ve never seen snow. So, what I’ve been telling people is they’re going to see snow this time. The only question is, are they going to see it first in New Hampshire or Iowa, and everyone in New Hampshire says we’re going to get snow before Iowa does. So, we’ll see,” he said during an October radio interview.

With just days left in this phase of the 2024 race, though, it seems the winter weather has lost its novelty, and that the big-spending DeSantis campaign might have wanted to buy an overcoat for its candidate.